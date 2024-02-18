Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi guys,Im not sure if this wish list is monitored by Reolink staff? If not then it’s probably pointless asking for improvements to the software…Anyway, when you only have an SD card inserted in a Reolink camera and you go to view recordings, all the triggers show you thumbnails and previews of what the trigger has captured.When you are watching recordings from the NVR you don’t get any thumbnails or previews. This is especially difficult to see what the trigger picked up if your camera doesn’t have person/vehicle/pet detection and all you see is a circle to show some motion was detected. It takes forever to scroll through recordings to find what happened.Is it possible to add thumbnails and previews when viewing recordings from the NVR also? I find it such a disadvantage of using an NVR.Cheers,Mac
@macartan-mcquaid_30924514265 I suggest you to email support at support @ reolink . com (delete spaces). I don't think that Reolink dev team checks the site.
Thanks
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!