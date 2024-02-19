Reolink Year in Review 2023
I’ve had a RLN16 system operating for 3 years with no issues. 12 cameras. With no new additions or changes four (4) cameras suddenly won’t connect at the same time. I tried shutting down system and rebooting. I’ve plugged directly into wall vs surge protector. I’ve bought a new camera to test if the cameras went bad. Plugged directly into NVR with new Ethernet cable to test if the cables could have gone bad. Helpdesk says do a hard reset. I’ve done that and the system now cycles off and on repeatedly when I have all of the cameras plugged in. Has anyone had a similar experience and if so, how did you resolve it?
@thomas-oneill_306809385144533 Thomas, I don't have this NVR and so I cannot provide a solution. However, there are users at Reddit who have your setup and may [censored]ist you. Go to reolink reddit.
