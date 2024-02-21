Reolink Year in Review 2023
Greetings!Exciting news, everyone! The long-awaited Duo 3 PoE is officially launched today! Explore and purchase: Official website: https://reolink.club/Duo3PoE-COMAmazon store: https://amzn.to/3SEFa9CDuo 3 PoE marks a significant milestone for Reolink, introducing our first 16MP high-definition surveillance camera. Elevating detail and clarity, it stands out in our latest product lineup. 16MP Ultra High DefinitionAt its core, Duo 3 PoE boasts a 16MP UHD capability, capturing approximately 16 million pixels per frame. This leads to unparalleled image clarity, ensuring every detail is crystal clear, whether monitoring broad outdoor spaces or detailed indoor areas. Dual-Image S[censored]ching Algorithm for a 180° Panoramic ViewA standout feature is Reolink's Dual-Image S[censored]ching Algorithm, seamlessly combining images from two lenses to provide a genuine 180° panoramic view. With this feature, you'll handle a wider area without the need for any manual adjustment. This is particularly useful for monitoring large, open spaces where comprehensive coverage is crucial.️ Motion Track: Summarizing Movements Over TimeIntroducing the Motion Track feature, intelligently overlaying the trajectory of moving objects over time into a single image. Whether it's a person strolling across the lawn or a vehicle cruising down the street, Duo 3 PoE captures and condenses movements, providing a clear and concise summary with timestamps.What are your thoughts on this latest camera? Comment below!
