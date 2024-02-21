Reolink Year in Review 2023
HelloI have 10+ 4K POE Reolink cameras connected on several (TP-Link) POE switches (on the same network). I wanted to add a RLN36 NVR on this network.Must I use the 4 dedicated Ethernet ports of the RLN36 to connect the cameras ? or can I keep my current setup ?Thanks
@laurent-rullier_363104639807654 If the POE switches are connected to the router, connect the NVR LAN port to the either the router or to any of the POE switch. Then be careful about the DHCP if this is activated on the router. You can have one DHCP on a network unless you are quite competent in networking.eg
