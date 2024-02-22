Reolink Year in Review 2023
RLC 1212 A . At night the detection of persons has deteriorated over the last 4 weeks that i have owned the camera.It records cars no problem at 48% sensitivity . The person motion sensitivity is set at 100 % and now does not detect 95 % of people.It detects me coming out of the house ( when dark ) to get my morning paper , but not coming back.Also i can view live in " clear " . But recordings are in [censored]y slow motion , except in " fluent "I'm viewing using client version 8.8.5 for windows.Can anybody help please ?Ken
@user_785205237727429_785205237727429 First check that you have the newest firmware installed on your camera. Go to Reolink Download Center. Moreover, you are on an old 32bit client. Current version is 8.15.6 and is 64 bit application.Person sensitivity to 100%.....will result in false detection of persons.........maybe other objects are captured as person. Also try to clean the lens. Are you recording on SD/FTP or NVR? Can you provide the screenshot of your settings?
