It looks like Reolink has brought out an official new firmware for the 811A (and 822A) a few days ago. (see images below from the download center).In the installation guideliens it says to check for the correct hardware version. The only version available on the website is for the IPC_523128M8MP. My 811A Hardware version is: IPC_560B159MP. What to do?PS. The 822A also seems to have the same hardware version on their website .....
@pjsmit_155286146154639 Email support.
@joseph_1979 I emailed support and they have now send me a firmware I already received from them a month ago (okt 2023 version) that was not resolving the zone detection issues I have .....IPC_560B158MP.2784_23101654.RLC-811A.IMX415.8MP.AF.REOLINK.pakReolinks firmware updates are really confusing ..... on the website it showed (jan 2024) the latest fw is a 2022 date. Then when contacting support for the first time I get a okt 2023 update and when contacting them a month later I get a juli 2023 update. Now on their website it says there is a feb 2024 update and they send me the okt 2023 update again ....But the worst of it is that the zone issues are still not solved......
