I am having an absolute nightmare of a time connecting a Trackmix WIfi ONvif and Duo 2 Onvif to my Asustor Surveillance Center App. It will not see it unless I activate RTSP and Onvif. Once I do that I see it in the Test screen as soon as I leave the test frame and go to live view it loses the camera. Then goes through this repe[censored]ive cannot find Camera 1 until I delete the Surveillance app. Authentication Error could not reconnect.Please help 7 hours...... beyond frustrated and cannot find anything on the web. The cameras work with REOLINK App on iPhone and desktop.....
@jbtay_794633986175182 I do not have this surveillance. I suggest you to email support on support @ reolink . com (delete spaces).You may also check at reddit / reolink where customers have integrated Reolonk to a number of HA.
