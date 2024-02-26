Reolink Year in Review 2023
The Reolink POE Doorbell recently became an addition to my ecosystem and want to use the native app for two-way communication. Looking at the doorbell within the Reolink app, under Settings > Notification Settings there is no option for 'Push'. Logging into the camera via IP/desktop app, I confirmed that Surveillance > Push schedule is completely enabled. I created a rule within my camera network to allow 'pushx<dot>reolink<dot>com' and 'poo<dot>ntp<dot>org'. The current firmware on the doorbell camera is current; v3.0.0.2033_23041302. My iOS is 17.3.1 and all notification types are enabled. I noticed that none of my other cameras have the option of push notifications. Is a Reolink NVR required for such functionality? My current setup includes a combination of a POE Doorbell, a Duo, and multiple RLC-810A and RLC-820A.
@appleholic_530987916144784 This is weird. Push notification shall be there in all the cameras. Would you be able to install the Windows reolink client and check? I use Android and Windows client.
@joseph_1979 Spun a Windows 11 vm up and installed the desktop client. I see the same options as the Mac desktop app. Within the app or the web interface, Doorbell > Settings > Surveillance the tabs available are Record, Email, FTP, Siren, Push (attached bellow). Under the iOS app, Settings > Notification Settings (images attached above), the tabs available are Email Alerts, FTP, Siren, Linked Devices. I find it odd that the 'Push' option is not visible within the iOS app. I have confirmed that on iOS Reolink has 'Allow Notifications' including Lock Screen, Notification Center, and Banners. It seems that regardless of the notification permissions, the 'Push' options should remain visible, greyed out or additional information about how to enable.Just to confirm, the 'Push' notifications is not an NVR specific feature? This is a camera based service, correct?Thank you for your [censored]istance.
