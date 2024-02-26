Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Did Reolink just push a new firmware update by chance?sitting here looking at the client and watched the doorbell go offline. It's been 20mins and nothing....Can't ping it, but I also don't to reset the power if it's being updated....Bah..I was too hasty in my post. It's back up with new firmware.Firmware Version v3.0.0.2555_23080700
@ks Yes, they are pushing new firmware which shall include calling when [censored]on is pressed.
