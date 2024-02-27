Reolink Year in Review 2023
Some time ago I bought a E1 Outdoor reolink camera to watch my goats and keep track of the land around my house. I wasn’t expecting much because of the price i paid (a little over a € 100,-) but the camera really did blow me a way and exceeded all my expectations. With its s[censored]iness and all the wonderfull features like the speaker and tracking system. I am really happy with it and it helps me a lot in my day to day work to manage the animals and the land. I will now also buy the e1 outdoor pro and look what this extra € 30,- will bring me. Allready very excited to test it out. The only problem i found is that I will need to get a longer power cable to get to the end of the garden (where there isn’t any electricity available). I will need to have an extension of around 50 meters. I explained it to the reolink customer service and they are Allready on the case. I hope for the best.
@user_795865570918615_795865570918615 50m is too much for a 20AWG wire as the voltage drop will be high. 10 to 15m shouldn't be an issue but 50m is way too long. Would it be possible to get a mains extension to the location? I have both the E1 OD and E1 OD Pro and would say that they are great with the exception of tracking. Sometimes they won't get to the configured monitor position and so I have to manually correct the guard position. On the E1 OD Pro the frequency of occurrence is less since the camera starts to track when the object reaches the border of the FOV. I have this issue with TrackMix too. Otherwise they are quite good for their price tag.The E1 OD Pro is 8MP and there is no extra feature.
