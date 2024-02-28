Reolink Year in Review 2023
We have RLC823A set to patrol between 2 preset points. Spotlight is set to Night Smart mode. The problem is once the spotlight turns on, it never turns off. The only was is to manually change to 'spotlight off'.Has anyone else encountered this problem?
