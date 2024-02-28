Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have an RLC-810A surveilling my driveway. I can't seem to adjust any of the motion detection parameters to stop the camera from recording on non-motion of my vehicles. When I view it in single camera, High, I can see the Motion Mark(Beta) blue boxes detecting constant motion on my parked vehicles and recordings continuously start. I have Sensitivity / Motion Detection set to Medium levels and Sensitivity / Smart Detection set to 50 for person and pet. The only way I can seem to stop the constant motion detection of my parked vehicles is to set Sensitivity / Smart Detection / Vehicle to 5 or below but this results in zero motion detection of all actual movement, vehicle, person, or otherwise. I have made a few attempts at using the object size parameters with no success. Is there a guide available for setting up all of these parameters for good functionality? Any ideas, or questions? Thanks
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!