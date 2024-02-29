Reolink Year in Review 2023
New to Reolink. I bought 2 RLC-423 and have them hooked up to network and can view in Reolink app. Just purchased cloud service and not seeing how to add cameras to the cloud service in app. Do I need to have a NVR to make it work? Do I need to upgrade the firmware and how do I do that without the NVR? Or am I chasing wrong rabbit holes? Love the cam video quality and capabilities but really wanting cloud service to work. Thank you!
