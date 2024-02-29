Reolink Year in Review 2023
How do I tranfer my 5 reolink cameras from my old phone to my new phone? I scan the qr code on my old phone for a camera and then "Access P[censored]word" stops me. I have never has a p[censored]word for each camera.Can't proceed.In addition 2 of the 5 cameras are on a dwelling pout of state and cannot be reset in person . I need help to load my 5 cameras from my old phone to my new phone.
