Hello.I have 2x argus3 ultra cameras. On one I can connect with cellular data on my phone, the other one I can connect only when I have wifi connection on my phone.
@gregor-k_772823314637054 Take note of its UID from the info menu. Go to the smartphone and switch off WIFI. Run Reolink client and delete this camera. Then add it again using its UID and credentials.
