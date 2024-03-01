Reolink Year in Review 2023


There are two API endpoints that should allow us to determine if there is a new firmware for a device and trigger the upgrade. The commands are CheckFirmware and UpgradeOnline. Unfortunately, it seems that regardless of what firmware version my doorbell is using, the response to these commands is always the same:
[
{
"cmd" : "CheckFirmware",
"code" : 0,
"value" : {
"newFirmware" : 0
}
}
]
and
[
{
"cmd" : "UpgradeOnline",
"code" : 1,
"error" : {
"detail" : "same version",
"rspCode" : -30
}
}
]
Is there a chance this is a bug and Doorbell can support these API endpoints the same way cameras do??
@gralin Auto update doesn't work unless Reolink push it in their respective repository.
