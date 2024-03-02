Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi All,Have recently setup a reolink doorbell but am finding the audio is stuttering. Support have not been able to solve it so far so it invariably means i cannot use the live stream to listen to the visitor when they ring the doorbell. When i talk back to them the audio at the door bell end is fine. These are the things i've tried all to no effect.App hardware video off and auto scaling, clear or fluent mode, going back to an older app version, wired connection instead of wifi, different device (huawei media tab 2), adjusted volume, uninstall numerous apps including reolink app and reinstalled.On the app the audio when turned on is fine for about 1 second and then starts to stutter. The video doesn't seem to be impacted and remains smooth. Playing h.264 high bit rate mp4 files is fine on my phone.I have tried the http access via a chrome browser on my phone and that interestingly is absolutely fine. No stutter. But the problem is there is no two way talk.Does anyone have any suggestions in fixing this stuttering or knows how to enable two way talk via the browser?Thanks in advanceRod
@rodp Can you try from a different smartphone?
@joseph_1979 thanks for the reply, I have access to a huawei media tab 2 and that shows the same issues. However I have just asked a friend to trial it as they have a brand new moto g23 running android 13 and it looks like it's fine on that, so it's not just my phone, but could be something due to older android versions? Memory is not an issue on my phone. 700-1.2gb rom memory free.Any thoughtsRodp
