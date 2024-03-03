Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi, I have just bought the Argus Pt Ultra 4k but it basically is unusable since it keeps on disconnecting. The camera is connected to my home wifi and is located 5 meters away from it, anyway it doesn't make any difference even if located a couple of centimeters away from the router. It just keeps on disconnecting every 1 to 2 minutes, oftentimes even after some seconds. The defect is very discontinuos. I don't find particular changes if the camera is connected to the wifi or the 4g mobile data. All this, seems to be Reolink's Achille's heel. It's frustating to read online negative reviews reporting how bad the connection loss actually is. Is Reolink trying to make up their mistakes or is this all a waste of time? Overall, I feel let down from what should have been a top product that eventually turned up even worse than a chinese toy.Thank you.
@user_797639231463635_797639231463635 And if you connect your smartphone to the same WIFI network as the camera, will you get disconnections?Another suggestion is to install the Windows Reolink client on your PC and add the camera. Check if disconnections re-occur.
@joseph_1979 Thank you for reply. Disconnection occurs with WiFi and 4G without difference. With the client I haven't seen any disconnections so far but I need to control this camera only remotely via 4G. There are many bad reviews that report this problem, I hope to solve it. The camera has excellent image quality and I would hate to turn it into a paperweight. Thank you
