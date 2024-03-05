Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.43 Released
I'm currently planning to install 2 each, Reolink 823A cameras at my location. Comparing these cameras horizontal coverage for both the camera's lens and the PIR motion detector, I've become concerned about vulnerabilities. Either the 823A product should come with more PIR motion detectors to trigger the camera to pan/tilt towards the movement or satellite PIR motion detectors should be offered to cover the entire range of Reolink's PTZ cameras. Camera vandalism is a real concern. The metal s[censored] thieves are getting very bold.
@user_798152400830710_798152400830710 Detection on 823A is based on pixel changes. And this is poe/dc powered camera. Only battery operated cams come with PIR.
