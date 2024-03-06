Reolink Year in Review 2023
Greetings,Last 3 Windows Client versions are no longer saving the selected cameras when closing and reopening the reolink client application.I have tried to sort the selected cameras to the top of the list but theclient always opens to random cameras.Any suggestions as to what is wrong?Thanks
@davee223_32187049783548 Most probably you have both the 32bit and 64bit clients. Remove both and do a fresh install.
@joseph_1979 Thanks, will give it a tryDave
