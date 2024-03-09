Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have installed a NVR RLN8-410 and connected to it my 4 reolink POE camera.It work like a charm. But... Before (when the cameras were connected to a simple POE switch) I used to get snapshots of the images thru a simple URL like http://192.168.10.60/cgi-bin/api.cgi?cmd=Snap&channel=0&rs=123&user=admin&p[censored]word=123456now the IP are changed to the "internal" network of the NVR (172.16.25.1/24) and inaccessible to the home network.I'm wondering if I can still use this feature with my camera or with the NVR.Thanks!
@alessio-lorusso_385306560032996 You need to connect the cameras to a POE switch so that you have direct access to them. From the Lan port to the router. And connect the NVR to the POE switch or the router.
