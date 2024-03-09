Reolink Year in Review 2023
Where are the Network -> Advanced -> Server Settings in the Reolink Desktop Client v8.15.6? I'm trying to build my RTSP URL and cannot verify the port because I cannot find this area in this client. For reference, I have the Argus PT Ultra 4K wifi camera. I am trying to set up a live stream to YouTube using OBS but am having zero luck getting my Media Source to appear. I have been able to verify almost everything in the string except the port. I have set up port forwarding on my router for the correct IP and Port, but can't verify the port in the Server Settings. I've tried multiple endings to my RTSP URL (/h265Preview_01_main, /h265Preview_01_sub). I only have one camera, so [censored]uming I need to put 01 as the channel. If anyone has messed with and set up their Argus PT Ultra 4K camera and streamed live to YouTube using OBS and figured out how to verify their ports in the new v8.15.6 Reolink desktop client, any and all [censored]istance would be truly appreciated. HELPPPPpppppp
@user_799874300719288_799874300719288 You cannot use RSTP on battery operated cameras. This is only available on POE and dc powered cameras. It will drain the battery in a few hours.
