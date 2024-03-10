Reolink Year in Review 2023
Viewing the Duo 3 directly from the NVR there is no zoom option that I can find. Does anybody know where the zoom option is? My Duo 2 has the zoom option. NVR Fw Version: v3.3.0.282_23103153 Thank You, John
@johnb I don't have the DUO 3. I suggest you to email support on support @ reolink . com (delete spaces)
