When I am connected to my Argus PT using the ReoLink windows client and using LiveView, when somebody walks around in the view, I see a person icon appear to the upper right, so it seems the camera properly detected the motion and it's type. However, nothing shows up in the playback view to see it. I've got motion record on, all the settings are on, schedule is 24/7, yet nobody walking is getting recorded. I know recording is on because there are some motion events recorded, but it looks like it's just tree movement.Then as another test I had my daughter walk out onto the property, The live view detected her, but no recording. Not until she was literally on the camera did a motion event get recorded.What could I have setup wrong?thank you
@user_800223313895651_800223313895651 Can you paste your settings (sensitivity, recording, push notification)?
@joseph_1979 PIR: ONPIR: Sensitivity: 92Detection: NO Non-detection zonesDetection: Smart Detection: Person:69, Vehicle:60,Animal:68Detection: Object Size: None setCamera Recording: ONCamera Recording: Schedule: All 24/7Camera Recording: Post Motion: 15secCamera Recording: Overwrite: OnPush: OffEmail: OnSiren: OffIt does record, but the only activity it seems to log is the wind blowing a tarp around
