Hey folks!Want to see far and clear? Looking for Auto PTZ without fuzzy focus? Meet Argus Track: your friendly dual-lens tracking camera! 4K 8MP Ultra HD Battery/solar powered 5/2.4 GHz dual-band Wi-Fi Pan, tilt & auto-zoom trackingIn the full view, which is captured by the camera's wide-angle lens, the camera pans and tilts to keep the detected objects within its field of view.The telephoto lens continuously locks onto detected targets, automatically adjusting zoom levels for clearer details in close-up view. 6X hybrid zoomBased on the movement speed and position of the target, it automatically switches between digital zoom views from the high-definition wide-angle lens and the telephoto lens, ensuring fast, lag-free focusing, and smooth, clear magnification.Don't miss out on the next level of security! Get yours now:Official website: https://reolink.club/ArgusTrack-COM3Amazon store: https://amzn.to/49ZZ9XA
