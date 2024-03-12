Reolink Year in Review 2023
I just installed reolink doorbell cam with poe. Can’t get it to connect through Blue Iris. I’m setting it up under the IP address and input user and p[censored]word. I tried changing make of camera and cycling through all the different models but nothing works also tried rebooting camera a few times
@user_800641113567366_800641113567366 I can’t connect to camera through the ip on a browser
@user_800641113567366_800641113567366 You need to use the Windows client to enable the https port. If you shall be using RTSP/ONVIF you need to enable the respective ports.
