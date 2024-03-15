Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello All,My first post here. I hope you can help.I just got a Reolink Doorbell WiFi for my home. The Installation vent okay via the mobile app on my iPhone and I can see the video feed on my iPhone.However I can't log in to the camara in the Reolink Client app on my Mac. The Log-in is failing.I'm running Unifi network in my house and the camara is connected to an AP approx. 4 meter away. From what I have been able to google, it looks like I need to configure my network/AP to open for some trafi, but I can't figure our what.Anyone else who has a WiFi Doorbell running on Unifi WiFi?
@rblaursen_690488231854236 I don't have it. Use Android/Win clients. I suggest you to put that question on Reddit under Reolink.
@rblaursen_690488231854236 I'm on unifi AP's and switches and never had an issue with the wifi doorbell. Have you tried connecting directly to the doorbell via IP?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!