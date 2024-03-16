Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have a "T1 Outdoor" camera, and when motion is detected, I save images to a local FTP server.The resulting ".JPG" files can include optional metadata, such as "Tags" and "Comments" fields, and it would be useful if that could include some indication of what event triggered the upload. Maybe even a device-specific "Trigger" field? It might contain values such as "timed", "motion:pet" etc.Regards from Alan.
@user_802275514589416_802275514589416 I suggest you to submit your request to support on support(@)reolink(dot)com
