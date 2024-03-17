Reolink Year in Review 2023
On my RLC-411WS email alerts are working, but nothing records to the built-in SD card. That means motion detection and Wi-Fi network connectivity are fine. What are fixes or workarounds when the hard-wired SD card is not recording?
@bryster_45981449429218 Try to format it. If this doesn't help that you need to replace the SD. Ensure you get an high endurance SD.
