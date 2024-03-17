Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hey dear comminuty,I've installed an RLC-810A camera on a birdhouse and noticed that its fixed-focus lens produces blurry images at that short range. Now I'm considering purchasing the RLC-811A model instead, because it has a more enhanced lens system. Does anybody know what the minimum object distance required for the RLC-811A is to achieve focus?Best regards,Kanso
@kanso_750323721805998 You can check the specs of both models on Reolink site. The RLC811A has varifocal lens with focal length ranging from 2.7mm to 13mm.
