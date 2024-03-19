Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have 7 cameras - 820, 842 and 1 E1 and 1 E1 Pro. The E1's routinely don't show in the Mac app but do show fine in the IOS app. All I see is a play [censored]on. When I click it nothing happens. It says that the camera is connected. All non-E1 cameras display automatically. I tried deleting and adding the cameras again. No luck. Does the Mac client not work with E1 cameras?
@thetransplant Have a look at https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/1aljqai/reolink_desktop_mac_app_not_showing_wifi_cameras/Ensure you have the latest mac Reolink client. You may check at their Download Center.
