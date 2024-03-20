Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Argus PT: Visible and accesible in two android apps. Tablet and phone. Device name is "Argus PT". In windows app appears as "My Device". Same UID. Network IPadres given by PT via android: 192.168.0.187. This IP does not appear in IPscanner software. Appears as 192.168.0.124.... Camera difficult to acces, so not really willing to reset and reinitiate wifi settings. Thanks!
@dierickxjo_265418933010621 Are the cameras connected on different VLANs or subnets from your PC connection? Try to ping the camera.You can restart the camera from the Android client.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!