I am getting push notifications on my android phone, but way too m any. I seem to get them every couple of seconds. There needs to be away to just get them every so many seconds or minutes. On some of the powered cameras there is a place to do this on the push notifications screen.
@jim_511091434688640 Just untag the 'Any Motion' under push notification/schedule as illustrated below.
