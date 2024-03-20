Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have a RLK16-1200D8-A that has worked great for months while using it on a local point to point internet service (live in a rural area with limited options). While on this service I could stream remotely on any device I had with no issues. About two months ago we made the switch to Starlink which has been a game changer for us and average over quadruple the speeds of our previous service (up and down speeds). The only issue we have had is our POE camera barely stream now even on fluent if I am not on the same network at our NVR. If I’m on the same network it streams perfectly on clear. This happens on my phone (iPhone with up to date app), my laptop (with up to date client). I have had a ticket open with Reolink support with no luck on resolving the issue. Have turned of the decode setting. Have tried static IP for the system. Have byp[censored]ed the Starlink router and used our previous router and still have the same streaming issue. Not sure if this is a Reolink issue or a Starlink issue. Any tips are appreciated! To add to this situation, I have a Argus PT that works perfectly fine if I’m on my home network or streaming remotely, this is why I can’t decide if it is a Reolink or Starlink issue.Searched all over to try and find others with the same issue, but have had no luck there either. Reolink was stumped at the fact the WiFi camera streams great on clear and the POE cameras struggle to stream on fluent.
