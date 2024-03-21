Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hello,We have two Reolink Cams with Autofocus.It iS Possible to turn off the Autofocus on this Cams?RLC-823A 16X IPCv3.1.0.2347_23061923_v1.0.0.93RLC-823A IPC_5 v3.0.0.653_21101511_v1.0.0.30Thanks Samuel
@jucki35_360281193910485 I am not aware that you can disable it. I saw members that their problem was a location issue. I guess you checked that you have the recent fw installed. You can check it out from their Download Center. You may as support if they can send you a fw with the focus disabled. Email them on support(@)reolink(dot)com.
