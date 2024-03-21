Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hello, are the RLN8-410-E H3MB16 NVR and RLN8-410 H3MB02 NVR considered end of life?There is no 3.0 firmware available for these models and support said there is no plan to release updated firmware for them.I have Qty 16 of these NVR models. Are they safe for small business use? Do I need to replace them?Support offered me a paltry $20 off of one unit (yikes). I am disappointed ReoLink is not standing behind its products.
@og These are old NVRs and their hw doesn't support the DUOs models together with the trackmix as detailed in this link.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000602543-Hardware-Version-of-Reolink-NVRs/But if you do not intend to add 8M/12M, DUOs and Trackmix and doorbell then keep them till they become faulty.
