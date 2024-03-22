Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have just purchased a T1 Outdoor ptz camera and notice there is also a E1 Outdoor ptz camera available in UK. They look identical but the E1 has firmware support but not the T1. Had I known this I would have checked the version before purchase.Can the T1 be flashed with the E1 newer firmware?
@medway-computers_685415553384577 I think this is rather a retail issue. Specs seem identical. Can you check its hw version? If it is IPC_566SD85MP then it uses the same fw as the E1 OD. If in doubt check with their support on support(@)reolink(dot)com
@joseph_1979 Hi, Yes it uses the same hardware no.
