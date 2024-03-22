Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I've started the process of updating our 34 NVR units to the latest firmware. However, the new firmware disables remote access over WAN via UID. This is a terrible design flaw. I do not have easy access to our NVR units, which are spread hundreds of miles apart across two states.Is there any way to avoid this or prevent this from happening when updating to the latest firmware?!
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!