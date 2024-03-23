Reolink Year in Review 2023
I am thinking of purchasing a Trackmix (battery) but am concerned about charging in the winter. I live in the PNW and it is dark and rainy for months so solar doesn't work year round. I do not want to have to get a ladder and unscrew the camera every few weeks to charge it. Are there any outdoor rated power banks that Reolink recommends? I have read that some with certain software will not work. I would like to have a few batteries in a small electrical box on the camera pole that I can swap in and out during the winter. Effectively using the battery for drip charging like a solar panel. If there is not a solution I dont think I can use this camera. It will be monitoring a rural road on a pole in the middle so the rotation feature is what I am looking for.
@user_804585406742681_804585406742681 If you are able to run a cat5/6 cable then opt for a POE camera. Battery cameras detection is based on PIR which has a max range of 10m. And there is no pre-recording when the event is detected. Or you may opt to record 24x7. Think well before purchasing.
