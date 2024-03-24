Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Dear forum,I use Home[censored]istant.I have two reolink E1 Outdoor cameras.Each time I use the camera's PTZ actions (changing position), the camera slowly loses calibration.It takes about 20 ptz actions on the camera to have it lose it's calibration. The guard position drifts up to about 90° of it's original position.This means that I have to recalibrate the camera very often, sometimes 10 to 15 times a day.In Home[censored]istant I want to create a counter that is increased every time the camera moves (i.e. from a ptz command or a tracking command).Therefore I need to detect these camera actions.In Home[censored]istant I looked for an en[censored]y that returns the 'motion' (ptz) state of the camera, something like "still" or "moving".Each time the state sets to "moving", the automation will increase the counter.Every time the counter adds up to 20, another automation sends a "recalibrate" command to the camera and returns it back to it's guard position.Is there any way to integrate this ?Thank you for your advice.SincerelyAxel
@acanicio_729093081293029 I am not aware of a y counter you can read. Check the API documentation.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!