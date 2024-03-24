Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi there,I am looking for an internal video screen for a reolink doorbell. Is there a product which can be recommended?Does an Echo Show 15 work? I [censored]ume yes, but it is a bit huge for that case.Then I thought about an Echo Hub 8 but I can't find any documentation if this will work.Do you have any cheap recommendations for an internet screen with 8-10" in size?Best regards
@user_805194545389708_805194545389708 You may opt for a cheap android tablet or invest on an HA.Have a look at https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/17qm31h/question_about_the_doorbell_camera/
