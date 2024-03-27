Reolink Year in Review 2023
I recently tried to upgrade the firmware in my Reolink Video Doorbell WifiModel D340WHardware No. DB_566128M5MP_WOld version v3.0.0.2987_23112500I downloaded the new firmware v3.0.0.3215 double checking the model and HW number. I updated the firmware twice using the Mac client software because it appeared to work but when I checked the camera info, it indicated the old version was still installed. I tried to reboot, and restore to factory settings. Nothing helps, the version is still old.And it seems that I can update it infinitely number of times and the version still will be old.
@pawel_805860482855100 I suggest you to take it up with support on support(@)reolink(dot)comNever had such an issue and never seen it reported.
