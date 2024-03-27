Reolink Year in Review 2023
I just got my new wifi video doorbell setup and I am not impressed with the 2k video quality compared to my old 2k camera. I made sure the lens cover was off as well made sure the video quality is on high. I don’t see a change in video quality when I change from high to low. The video looks highly compressed and not as clear as it should be for 2k. My app says it’s up to date, but when I check the current version i am on it doesn’t line up. So not sure what that is about. Not overly impressed with Reolink so far. Curious if anyone has an idea if I got a melon or a setting change I’m not aware
@darkmatter_806037024792788 What are your setting for clear mode? Of course there is a great difference between fluent and clear.Select highest resolution, fps and bitrate.
