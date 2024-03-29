Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I can't get the Reolink app to work on cellular on iOS. iphone 8 Plus iOS 16.7.7. It was working up until recently. I suspect an iOS update is to blame. It works on cellular on an Android phone so it's not my network or ISP. My network and ISP are fine. I have reset the network settings on the iPhone and deleted the app and reloaded.Is there an update coming for the iOS app? I am considering switching to Blue Iris but that's an expensive solution to something that should work. Any tricks or tips?
@stevenjdearing_401702626328721 Unfortinayeky I don't use IoS. You may contact support on support(@)reolink (dot)com to [censored]ist you.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!