Hi All,I have been trying to figure this out for well over a week and so far, no solution. Running Home [censored]istant on a Raspberry Pi 4 with the Frigate add-on and simply can't get the live feed (using MSE or Webrtc) to work. Recording is excellent, high-qualify video with great smoothness. I'm trying to find someone that has this setup and has either had this issue and figured out how to resolve it or has the same setup and the live view and recording are both high-quality resolution. Updated the firmware to the doorbell, have all options turned on (RTSP, HTTP, etc.,) so this isn't the issue. I think i need to find a frigate.yml that works, along with whatever other adjustments are needed.
