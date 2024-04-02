Reolink Year in Review 2023
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Bonjour à tous,Je vous fais p[censored]er une astuce en cas de problème de connexion à distance au NVR, qui a fonctionné pour moi. Je suis sur Mac et j'utilise la version 8.13.1. Je n'ai jamais rencontré le moindre problème depuis mon iPhone mais, depuis quelque temps, un bon mois on va dire, mon application Mac ne voulait pas se connecter, sans afficher la moindre erreur. Depuis. quatre ans, je n'avais jamais rencontré ce problème. J'ai essayé avec la version 8.8.5 mais je rencontrais le même problème. J'ai essayé de désinstaller puis réinstaller sans succès. Dernière précision, j'utilisait l'UID pour me connecter, comme cela est conseillé et c'est là où réside l'astuce.Je me suis connecté en utilisant l'adresse IP de mon routeur au lieu de l'UID et aussitôt après avoir validé, mes cameras sont apparues plus vite que jamais. Je précise que j'ai pris l'option adresse IP fixe chez mon opérateur. Il y a peut-être un souci au niveau de l'UID chez Reolink...Voila, si ca peut dépanner quelqu'un.Bonne soirée.----Hello everyone,I'm p[censored]ing on a tip for remote connection problems with the NVR, which worked for me. I'm on a Mac and I'm using version 8.13.1. I've never had the slightest problem using my iPhone, but for a while now, a good month I'd say, my Mac application wouldn't connect, without displaying the slightest error. I've never had this problem in four years. I tried with version 8.8.5 but I had the same problem. I tried uninstalling then reinstalling without success. Lastly, I was using the UID to log in, as recommended and that's where the trick lies.I connected using the IP address of my router instead of the UID and as soon as I validated, my cameras appeared faster than ever. I should point out that I took the fixed IP address option with my operator. There may be a problem with the UID at Reolink...That's it, if it can help anyone.Have a nice evening.
@is220d_166702107853034 Thanks. I have no issue to connect to my cameras using the latest Android(4.44.0.6) and Windows (8.15.6) clients using the UID. Could it be your ISP?
