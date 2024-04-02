Reolink Year in Review 2023
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Hi, I have a problem with uploading photos from camera RLC-510WA to FTP upon motion detection.The images upload to FTP upon motion detection is very slow. The upload speed is around 60 Kbps, and it takes about 7 seconds to upload one image. This issue is not dependent on the type of camera connection (LAN, WiFi), the internet speed (100 Mbps, 600 Mbps), or the FTP servers. Could this be a technical limitation of this camera model RLC-510WA, or is it a software issue? Is there any way to fix this? Thank you.
@user_807191472234693_807191472234693 I suggest you to install FileZilla or Cerberus ftp server on your PC and would try to ftp the picture. At the same time, try to capture a Wireshark trace just in case you want to delve further. There are also logs on Cerberus ftp server. If you try to download a file through the Reolink client, what is the download speed?
@joseph_1979 Hi, JosephThis our FTP log:Tue Apr 2 17:02:36 2024 [pid 22580] CONNECT: Client "::ffff:176.55.55.55"Tue Apr 2 17:02:36 2024 [pid 22579] [ftp_client_user] OK LOGIN: Client "::ffff:176.55.55.55"Tue Apr 2 17:02:43 2024 [pid 22584] [ftp_client_user] OK UPLOAD: Client "::ffff:176.55.55.55", "/files/CamTest/RLC-510WA_00_20240402200236.jpg", 406076 bytes, 64.57Kbyte/secTue Apr 2 17:21:10 2024 [pid 22648] CONNECT: Client "::ffff:176.55.55.55"Tue Apr 2 17:21:10 2024 [pid 22647] [ftp_client_user] OK LOGIN: Client "::ffff:176.55.55.55"Tue Apr 2 17:21:16 2024 [pid 22649] [ftp_client_user] OK UPLOAD: Client "::ffff:176.55.55.55", "/files/CamTest/RLC-510WA_00_20240402202110.jpg", 22342 bytes, 3.65Kbyte/secTue Apr 2 17:26:40 2024 [pid 22664] CONNECT: Client "::ffff:176.55.55.55"Tue Apr 2 17:26:41 2024 [pid 22663] [ftp_client_user] OK LOGIN: Client "::ffff:176.55.55.55"Tue Apr 2 17:26:47 2024 [pid 22665] [ftp_client_user] OK UPLOAD: Client "::ffff:176.55.55.55", "/files/CamTest/RLC-510WA_00_20240402202640.jpg", 220495 bytes, 35.27Kbyte/secI suspect that this camera technically cannot send the picture so quickly when the settings are configured to send a photo every 5 seconds. Because if we choose to send every 10 seconds, the FTP upload time decreases to 3-4 seconds, which is already a slightly better result, but not ideal.
