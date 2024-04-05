Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi,I saw already a topic from Itally about 48 hors, but without any response, that's why I will start new one.in Germany I'm not allowed to keep recordings longer than 72 Hours.How can I set this video rotation on Reolink?RegardsAM
@user_809231795302652_809231795302652 So far there is no feature which allows you to delete files longer than x days on the SD. Therefore I suggest you to calculate the average daily recording capacity and then purchase an SD with the nearest capacity.Note deletion after x days is available on the NVR.
