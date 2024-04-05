Reolink Year in Review 2023
One of 4 - RLC-410W WIFI cameras has stopped show live stream and recording Other 3 all work ok. Both the Windows and Android client show all 4 cameras as connected.I can interact with the camera via the client and can restart it as well. The WiFi symbol shows only 1 bar out of 3 for the camera.I was looking for a log file but did not find any for the camera.The camera is bouncing connectivity randomly.As the low connectivity bar on the WiFi may be at limit of range?But it has been working fine for a year.All 4 cameras have the latest firmware installed. 1 of the other 3 cameras has the identical HW and Firmware and is working fine. Model - RLC-410WBuild No. - build 22042505Hardware No. - IPC-30K128M4MPConfig version - v3.1.0.0Firmware Version - v3.1.0739_22042505Details - IPC-30K128M4MPS19E1W71100000001Port is set to 9000 and IP is set to a static IPI rebooted the camera from the client and also the wifi router- no change.I did a hard power restart at the camera by unplugging the power for 30 seconds. I was able to reformat the microSD card so space is not an issue. I has been set to record on a 7 day rolling schedule. Working fine up to now. Live Steam is set to Fluent but Change to Clear does not work on the failing camera.Works ok on the 3 that are working.Any help on this would be welcome. ThanksSteve
@user_sts98683_809096377618648 Try to measure the strength of the WIFI at the camera position. Install WIFI analyser from playstore on your smartphone. Alternatively get the camera nearer to the WIFI router and check it out.Do you record on SDs/NVR/FTP server?
