Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I've always used Vodafone's V sim for my Reolink Go PT cameras in the UK, but as they are no longer available I wondered what other sim cards people have used successfully?
@annratcliffe4_501846706299063 Any data SIM should be fine as long as you add the apn. As a test you can insert your smartphone SIM (nano).Check out this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900006968183-How-to-import-APN-information-to-Reolink-Go-PT/Make sure you type it correctly with no spaces as some operators will reject the IMSI attach from the MME side. Others take a default one even you type it incorrectly.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!